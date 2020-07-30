Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook now records total of 266 coronavirus cases, county reaches more than 27,000 cases

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 12:30pm



Fallbrook is reporting 40 more coronavirus cases than a week earlier, according to San Diego County public health statistics from Monday, July 27, the same day the county reported 529 coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the region, a high for the month of July.

The total number of recorded cases in Fallbrook now sits at 266, or a rate of 542 cases per 100,000.

Two weeks ago, Fallbrook had a total of 181 coronavirus cases – which represented an increase of only 22 cases from a week before that – and 374.9 cases per 100,000.

While Fallbrook had the 14th-lowest infection rate out...



