Foundation for Senior Care seminar tackles loneliness and isolation

FALLBROOK – Loneliness and isolation among seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic are major contributors to several mental and physical health issues, an online webinar revealed July 21. Foundation for Senior Care will offer a second webinar on Aging During COVID-19 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Aug. 6. Register at FoundationForSeniorCare.org to receive the Zoom link for the online seminar.

Dr. Diane Darby Beach, a gerontologist specializing in dementia who is associated with Fallbrook’s Foundation for Senior Care, explained in the first webinar that it’s important for sheltered-in-place senior...