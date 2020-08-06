Blood drive to be held Aug. 13

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Community Center is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Thursday, Aug. 13, from 12:30‑5:30 p.m. The blood drive will take place in the parking lot at 341 Heald Lane in Fallbrook. All donors will receive a Limited-Edition Comic‑Con T‑shirt; sizes subject to availability and while supplies last.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. Appointment and photo identification required. Call (800) 469-7322 or visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org for more information.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.