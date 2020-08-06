Fallbrook Arts Inc. continues to mold and shape the community

The Fallbrook Art Center offers unique pieces made by various artists, some local to Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Art Center reopened recently with a new art show "A Find Magnified," which runs through Sunday, Aug. 30.

The art center has been showcasing local artists since it opened its doors in 1996 at 103 S. Main Avenue in Fallbrook. Originally a former drugstore with royal blue carpet and fluorescent lights, the art center went through myriad changes and continues to press forward through the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Perhacs, executive director of the Fallbrook Art Center, first started volunteering there 24 years ago.

"I was a paralegal," Perhacs said. "I'm not an artist. I'm no...