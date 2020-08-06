Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lexington Howe
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook Arts Inc. continues to mold and shape the community

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/6/2020 at 11:47pm

Village News/Lexington Howe photo

The Fallbrook Art Center offers unique pieces made by various artists, some local to Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Art Center reopened recently with a new art show "A Find Magnified," which runs through Sunday, Aug. 30.

The art center has been showcasing local artists since it opened its doors in 1996 at 103 S. Main Avenue in Fallbrook. Originally a former drugstore with royal blue carpet and fluorescent lights, the art center went through myriad changes and continues to press forward through the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Perhacs, executive director of the Fallbrook Art Center, first started volunteering there 24 years ago.

"I was a paralegal," Perhacs said. "I'm not an artist. I'm no...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/07/2020 07:59