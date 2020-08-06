Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

New animal provides the missing lynx

 
Last updated 8/6/2020 at 11:38pm

Tashi, a Eurasian lynx, is the newest animal ambassador at Wild Wonders in Bonsall.

BONSALL – The newest animal in residence at Wild Wonders in Bonsall is a link to how scientists are solving an overpopulation problem on the other side of the Atlantic.

It's been over 700 years since a Eurasian lynx has been seen in Scottish forests. That loss may be about to change via a well-planned reintroduction program to bring the apex predator back into remote areas.

Biologists and wildlife conservationists are working with locals so that they understand that the lynx is a natural solution to a real problem of a roe deer population that has been spiraling out of control and crea...



