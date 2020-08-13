Fallbrook Woman's Club to meet on Zoom in September

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club will meet on Zoom for September, since the club cannot meet in-person as mandated by the California Federation of Woman’s Clubs.

The August newsletter sent via email to current members will inform them of upcoming plans and how to attend the September meeting with Zoom. The club welcomes new members, potential new members and visitors who are interested in coming to a meeting. For more information, email [email protected]

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is a member of the California Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs International. Its goal is to encourage women to improve the community, state and the nation through volunteering time, talents and interests. General meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month, except July and August, at the Fallbrook Woman’s Clubhouse at 11 a.m. The clubhouse is at 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

For additional information visit, http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.