By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors approve FUHSD bond series issuance

 
In November 2016, the voters of the Fallbrook Union High School District passed Proposition AA, which authorized $45 million of general obligation bonds. The passage of Proposition AA authorized the eventual issuance of the full $45,000,000 but the bonds may be issued at different times. Because the principal and interest for those bonds will be repaid through a property tax increase the office of the county treasurer-tax collector is involved and San Diego County Board of Supervisors approval as well as school district approval is necessary for issuance of the bonds.

A 5-0 board of superv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

