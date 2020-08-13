Making history: H and HS becomes a flying squadron

A U.S. Marine UC-12W sits in a hangar at MCAS Camp Pendleton, July 31, four days before taking its first flight.

Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron with Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton made history by becoming a flying squadron for the first time in the unit's existence.

The Marines and sailors of H&HS took ownership of a UC-12W Huron aircraft July 31, and took the plane on its first flight with the squadron four days later.

With this addition to MCAS Camp Pendleton, every air station housing aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing now has operational support airlift capabilities. The Huron aircraft can increase a unit's operational readiness significantly.

"This is the first time in know...