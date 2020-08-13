Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego Gas & Electric installs 88 vehicle chargers at county park and rides

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 3:57pm



City News Service

Special to Valley News

San Diego Gas & Electric announced the installation of 88 electric vehicle chargers throughout the county today at park and ride lots, as part of a collaborative program to increase electric transportation infrastructure in the region.

The utility installed twenty 240-volt chargers and two direct current 480-volt chargers each at park and ride locations in Chula Vista, National City, El Cajon and Oceanside in an initiative called Electrify Local Highways.

“SDG&E is ready to power your drive with new EV charging options open to the public,”...



