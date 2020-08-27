Cool weather expected this week, but another heat wave to arrive this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seasonal temperatures will last through Thursday in San Diego County, but another heatwave is on its way for Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening for western valleys, the mountains and the deserts. An excessive heat watch will also be in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening in coastal areas.

High pressure will strengthen over California throughout the week and begin ushering in the sweltering conditions on Friday, forecas...