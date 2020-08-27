Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Some SD schools reopen as county reports 257 new COVID-19 cases

 
Last updated 9/1/2020 at 3:20pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County schools were allowed to reopen for in-person teaching starting Thursday, Sept. 1, a day after a flurry of businesses throughout the county resumed indoor operations.

County health officials reported 267 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Tuesday, raising the region's totals to 38,871 cases and 688 deaths.

Locally, Bonsall has reported 43 cases, Pala 73, and Fallbrook 436 since the county began collecting data.

Four women and two men died, and their ages ranged from the late 40s to the late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

