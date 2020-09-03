Fallbrook Historical Society to host railroading fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will hold a fundraising event Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The presentation from Tom Frew and Scott Atkins features “100 Years of Railroad History – 1882-1982.” Register for the event at http://FallbrookHistoricalSociety.org. A $5 donation is suggested.

The Fallbrook Historical Society is pleased to announce that the museums at The Heritage Center will re-open on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, call 760-723-4125 or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.