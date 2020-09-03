1/2 acre brush fire contained in Fallbrook

Firefighters were quickly able to contain a fire that broke out Sunday in a field near homes in Fallbrook.

The blaze was reported at 11:51 p.m. in an area near Los Alisos Drive and Live Oak Park Road, according to information from North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

According to Choi, fire crews arrived on scene shortly after the report came in and were able to stop the forward spread of the fire, which was initially estimated to be about a quarter acre in size before being revised upward to about a half acre.

Some structures in the area were threatened before firefighters got the blaze under control, Choi said.

No injuries were reported

Choi said around 12:20 p.m. that crews were expected to remain at the scene for another 60 to 90 minutes.

