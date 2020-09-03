Taylor takes second in SPJ journalism contest

SAN DIEGO – Nathalie Taylor, who has been affiliated with the Village News since 2003, won a second-place award from the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists. She has won 80 professional journalism awards since 2004.

Taylor’s award came in the highly competitive Review/Criticism category. The category is competitive because the category includes all reviews, including restaurant, film, theater and concerts, she said.

“Delightful culinary magic is made at Vista Valley Country Club” was published in the Village News Nov. 7, 2019.

An excerpt, “Sequestered in a wooded valley lies the Vista Valley Country Club. This spectacular club with stunning vistas of lush hills provides an escape from the bustle of the world… The windows in the dining area face west and sunlight bathes the room spectacularly.”

Another excerpt, “Can deviled eggs be enchanting? Chef Ryan’s can! He takes them to a realm beyond ordinary… The addition of spices, such as harissa, give them zing and zest. These creamy creations are addictive!”

Taylor, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, was seated on the alumni board for the College of Liberal Arts/English Department from 2011-2017.

Submitted by Krona Publications.