Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Valley Fire burns 10,258 acres, 11 buildings burned

 
Last updated 9/7/2020 at 10:54am

CalFire San Diego County Fire

EAST COUNTY (CNS) - The Valley Fire in the Japatul Valley near Alpine ``exploded'' overnight, burning an additional 408 acres, as firefighters worked to protect structures, authorities said Monday, Sept. 7.

The fire was largely burning out of control last night, bolstered by wind gusts of up to 25 mph. The blaze grew in the Lawson Valley and Carveacres areas, and posed an immediate threat to Loveland Reservoir and the surrounding areas, Cal Fire reported Monday morning.

Officials were forecasting cooler and lighter winds Monday that might decrease the spread of fire, yet Santa Ana win...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

