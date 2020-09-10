Republican women open headquarters in Fallbrook
Last updated 9/11/2020 at 7:45pm
FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook held the grand opening of their headquarters at 429 South Main Avenue in the Sun Plaza building, Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The headquarters will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sept. 2 through Nov. 3. The headquarters will also be open Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Submitted by The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.
