Republican women open headquarters in Fallbrook

The Republican Women of California San Diego County Fallbrook headquarters opens at 429 South Main Street, from left, co president Sue Jones, co president Peggy Wells, co president Orolie Gubser, RWCSDC President Patti Siegmann and Fallbrook Republican Women headquarters chairman Judy Willis.

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook held the grand opening of their headquarters at 429 South Main Avenue in the Sun Plaza building, Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The headquarters will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sept. 2 through Nov. 3. The headquarters will also be open Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Submitted by The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.