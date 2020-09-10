In 2014‚ California Senate Concurrent Resolution 97 designated September as ‘California Heroes’ Month. It is a time when everyday heroes are to be recognized for their extraordinary acts of community service.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented so many challenges for our community‚ yet we have seen everyday heroes step up more than ever. For each neighbor who was hurting‚ another neighbor helped.

This September‚ I would like to recognize all these California Heroes in my district. If you know of a California Hero who you witnessed performing an extraordinary act of service‚ visit the “Contact Me” page at https://jones.cssrc.us/ to nominate them.

Be sure to include the nominee’s first name‚ last name and a short description of why you believe they deserve to be recognized as a 2020 California Hero from Senate District 38.

I look forward to hearing the stories of heroism from our community.

Sen. Brian W. Jones is chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California state Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Alpine‚ Escondido‚ Lemon Grove‚ El Cajon‚ La Mesa‚ Santee‚ Spring Valley‚ Poway‚ San Marcos‚ Lakeside‚ Valley Center‚ Rancho Santa Fe‚ Julian‚ Pine Valley‚ Ramona‚ Rancho San Diego‚ Bonsall‚ Fallbrook‚ Borrego Springs and parts of the city of San Diego.