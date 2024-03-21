Aftermath of the Pandemic and the need for transparency

As the world slowly recovers from the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conversation has not ceased but rather shifted towards evaluating the measures taken during the crisis, particularly the deployment of mRNA vaccines and the burgeoning culture of mass vaccination.

The dialogue surrounding these topic is not just a scientific or medical debate but it is also a societal and ethical discourse, reflecting deep-seated and understandable concerns about public health, corporate influence, governmental/corporate policies, informed consent, transparency, government corruption and corporate greed.

The CDC recently released a study that they conducted on the instances of myocarditis after the COVID vaccine. When Congress requested it, they received it with all 148 pages redacted.

Remember during the COVID-19 pandemic when doctors received vaccine inserts? These should have listed all potential side effects and information, yet they were blank?

No informed consent. You can’t make the best decision for yourself, children, or loved ones without information.

The narrative of vaccines being pushed for everything from influenza to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human papillomavirus (HPV) raises questions about the role of pharmaceutical companies and government agencies in shaping public health policies.

The skepticism towards an ever-expanding vaccine schedule is fueled by concerns over potential profit motives overshadowing genuine healthcare needs. The HPV shots, especially, have many lawsuits pending for severe damage to young people, including death.

Despite calls for transparency, both in the products as well as the handling of mandates and mandated vaccines, Pfizer wanted to take over 50 years to release their data. Then we found out that some of the vaccines were never tested on humans, just animals.

Dr. McCullough, a world-renowned cardiologist, and many other doctors believe that we are experiencing a cover up of colossal proportions, as he testified to in a recent congressional hearing. Transparency is what is needed more than anything, not only to analyze the good and the bad of government response during the pandemic, but also to address the known links between the vaccine in chronic disease, cancer, disabilities, strokes, heart attacks, and 17 million deaths worldwide. Especially as it relates to children and young people that have been hurt by a vaccine that they didn't need in the first place.

Shame on everyone involved. Professionals and government officials need to do the right thing and stand up and fight against corruption.

Dr. McCullough makes the point during hearings that it's standard procedure for any company like Pfizer to record any side effects and report them the first 90 days after the release of their product. While Pfizer recorded over 1200 deaths in the first 90 days, they neglected to report it and the FDA, NIH and the CDC are all complicit in running cover.

But they are too involved in corporate capture, being funded by pharma and executives, contemplating their next cushy job at a pharmaceutical company.

Transparency is needed. Not censorship. We need to be responsible for our own health and we can't do that without transparency and informed consent.

This discussion extends beyond vaccines to address the broader issue of health in America, where chronic conditions such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes are prevalent. The reliance on pharmaceutical interventions for these conditions, often at the expense of addressing root causes like diet and lifestyle, mirrors the concerns raised about the mass vaccination strategy.

The implication that vaccines may contribute to chronic illnesses and allergies adds another layer of complexity to the debate, challenging the one-size-fits-all approach to public health.

The criticism of entities like the CDC for their handling of the pandemic and chronic disease epidemics points to a deeper distrust in public health institutions and their ability to regulate and safeguard the well-being of the population.

The call for transparency, accountability and a reevaluation of vaccination policies and healthcare strategies reflects a desire for a more nuanced, individualized approach to medicine that prioritizes long-term health over immediate intervention.

Also, spoiler alert - there are studies showing links between autism and vaccines, despite the rhetoric. And studies showing unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated, overall.

The Amish community is a good example. In addition to their avoidance of vaccines, their food is grown organically on their own farms, therefore pesticide free and is consistently sustained as such over many generations. The incidence of autism and chronic diseases are far fewer there.

As we navigate the aftermath, the lessons learned should inspire a more thoughtful, inclusive dialogue on health that respects the diversity of perspectives and needs within our society, rather than censorship, name-calling and pejoratives. But it all starts with transparency.