Cleveland National Forest will close due to fire danger

The U.S. Forest Service Monday, Sept. 7, announced the temporary closure of numerous national forest lands, including the Cleveland National Forest, due to “unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions.”

The closures will go into place at 5 p.m. and will be reevaluated daily as conditions change, officials said.

Other national forest lands ordered closed include Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest and Los Padres National Forest.

Restrictions were also imposed on national forest lands throughout the state that were not ordered to close.

U.S. Forest Service officials said all ignition sources, such as campfires and gas stoves, will be prohibited across national forest system lands in California.

Developed campgrounds and day-use sites in national forests throughout the state will also be closed until further notice.

“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously. Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire,” Randy Moore, regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region, said.