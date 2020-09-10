Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

'Operation Crystal Shield' cracks down on 'ruthless' meth cartels

 
Last updated 9/10/2020 at 6:25pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration's San Diego Field Division made scores of arrests and seized thousands of pounds of methamphetamine during a recently concluded six-month crackdown on Mexican cartels that distribute the drug in the United States, the federal agency reported Thursday, Sept. 10.

Personnel with the local DEA unit, whose jurisdiction comprises San Diego and Imperial counties, conducted 29 investigations, captured 81 suspects, and impounded 4,462 pounds of methamphetamine and $489,000 in drug proceeds during the enforcement effort, dub...



