Fallbrook Woman's Club to display scarecrows

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club had its first meeting of the club’s calendar year this month via Zoom. The FWC is complying with the state’s mandate, as well as the California Federation of Women’s Clubs, by not holding regular in-person monthly meetings.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month via Zoom, for now. Advice is available on the use of the Zoom app for members and guests requesting more information.

The meetings are social, fun and are focused on participating in community events and serving the needs of the community. In October, the club will participate in Fallbrook’s Scarecrow Days. Be sure to look for the FWC scarecrow ladies adorning the clubhouse grounds next month. The clubhouse is at 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

A segment of the FWC meetings is having a community speaker present. The speakers inform members about the community or about an organization in need of community support.

The Tuesday, Oct. 13, Zoom meeting will have a speaker from Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center in Temecula. It is a new organization servicing Fallbrook but has provided services in Temecula for 17 years. Michelle’s Place provides over 10,000 free services in a year to individuals and families impacted by all types of cancer.

The FWC invites all ladies to participate at the meetings each month, either as a guest or as a member. For more information, email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.