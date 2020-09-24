Renewable energy zones to be explained at FCAT meeting

Pete Beauregard is the guest speaker for the Wednesday, Sept. 30, meeting of the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about Green Energy Zones Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Pierre "Pete" Beauregard, a Ramona rancher, will be the speaker. The Wednesday date is a change from the group's usual date on the last Tuesday of the month.

Beauregard is the owner and builder of Casa Aguila, San Diego's first net zero energy home. He is a successful farmer using advanced irrigation methods and sustainable planting. He will talk about establishing Green Enterprise Zones to encourage investment by business and create good paying local green jobs.

Green or Renewable Energy Zones are geographic areas with high-quality variable renewable energy resources, such as wind and solar; suitable topography and land use designations for development, and demonstrated interest from project developers. The San Diego County back country has the right climate and topography for these zones.

Beauregard spoke to the group in 2018 to a packed house. To get the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at http://FallbrookClimateActionTeam.org. FCAT has been holding Zoom meetings since May.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.