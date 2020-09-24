SD Farm Bureau scholarships awarded to local ag students

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Farm Bureau recently announced its 2020-2021 scholarship recipients. Each year scholarships are awarded to outstanding students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture, horticulture or a closely related field.

Primary criteria for awards are career goals, work experience, financial need, grades and written expression. Secondary criteria are extracurricular activities and academic honors.

This year, 12 scholarships were awarded to 10 deserving students, with awards ranging between $1,000 to $5,000. A total amount of $28,000 was awarded to this year’s recipie...