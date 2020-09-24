Brush fire causes 'precautionary evacuation' on Camp Pendleton

Smoke from fire may be visible in Fallbrook and Bonsall, but there is no immediate threat to areas off-base

North County firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to assist with a brush fire that triggered evacuations on Camp Pendleton.

Base officials posted to Camp Pendleton's Twitter account at 1:28 p.m. that a vegetation fire on the west side of De Luz Road was potentially threatening structures, and the surrounding area was initially being placed under a precautionary evacuation.

About 45 minutes later, Camp Pendleton officials tweeted the forward spread of the fire has been stopped.

Base officials said at about 3:40 p.m. that repopulation of housing that had been evacuated "should occur within the next 3 hours," and that firefighters were conducting mop-up operations.

Strike teams from North County Fire helped to attack the blaze, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

The fire was never an threat to populated areas off-base, but smoke from the fire was visible from Fallbrook and Bonsall, Choi said.

No information on the size of the blaze was immediately available.

