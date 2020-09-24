Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz 

Brush fire causes 'precautionary evacuation' on Camp Pendleton

Smoke from fire may be visible in Fallbrook and Bonsall, but there is no immediate threat to areas off-base

 
Last updated 9/30/2020 at 4:04pm



North County firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to assist with a brush fire that triggered evacuations on Camp Pendleton.

Base officials posted to Camp Pendleton's Twitter account at 1:28 p.m. that a vegetation fire on the west side of De Luz Road was potentially threatening structures, and the surrounding area was initially being placed under a precautionary evacuation.

About 45 minutes later, Camp Pendleton officials tweeted the forward spread of the fire has been stopped.

Base officials said at about 3:40 p.m. that repopulation of housing that had been evacuated "should occur within the next 3 hours," and that firefighters were conducting mop-up operations.

Strike teams from North County Fire helped to attack the blaze, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

The fire was never an threat to populated areas off-base, but smoke from the fire was visible from Fallbrook and Bonsall, Choi said.

No information on the size of the blaze was immediately available.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

 

