Local vintners, "two Teds," receive awards

Showing off their awards from the San Diego Fair Homemade Wine Competition are hobby winemakers Ted Lacy, left, and Ted Kubitz, right, with Mary Polopolus. Lacy and Kubitz were awarded the Bronze Medal for their 2018 Petite Syrah as well as the Yellow Ribbon, fifth place overall, out of 280 entries, for the label designed by Polopolus. The competition was held and judged by local wineries from San Diego and Temecula. Awards were done by virtual presentation since the SD Fair was not officially held this year.