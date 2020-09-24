Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SD judge denies state's motion to dismiss suit challenging assault weapon ban

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/24/2020 at 5:18pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego federal judge has denied the state of California's motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its assault weapon ban, which was brought on by a group of San Diego County gun owners and Second Amendment rights proponents.

U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez stated in a written ruling Wednesday, Sept. 23 that the potentially serious criminal penalties one faces for

violating California's assault weapon laws provide sufficient standing for the lawsuit to proceed.

The suit filed last year in San Diego federal court challenges the constitutionality of several Ca...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/25/2020 00:50