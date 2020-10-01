Scarecrow Days have arrived in Fallbrook

Scarecrows Rosa and Pedro are ready for Dia de Las Muertas as well as Scarecrow Days. They are available for renting.

FALLBROOK – The ScareCREW volunteers have scarecrows dressed and have secured their locations in business and residential areas for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Oct. 1-31. Aimed at helping the businesses in town, this month-long event is also lots of fun for local residents.

Gaunt Silent People clothed in flowing garments entice visitors by their eeriness as they march toward Fallbrook from a field at the corner of South Mission and Peppertree Lane. Lanky Pumpkin Heads on Main Avenue give enchanting grins. The Tin man on top of Joe's Hardware waves to cars at the intersection of Main Aven...