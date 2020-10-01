Shark sightings prompt public warnings at Scripps beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several shark sightings prompted lifeguards Friday, Oct. 2 to warn visitors to Scripps Beach to be vigilant when venturing into the ocean in the area.

Two surfers reported seeing a roughly 6-foot shark near the surf line at the beach north of La Jolla over the late morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Neither described it as aggressive.

As precautions, lifeguards made public address announcements regarding the sightings, added extra patrols a roughly one-mile perimeter in the area and posted warning signs along the beach, SDFRD spokeswoman Moni...