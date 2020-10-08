Community input needed on path/trail
Last updated 10/6/2020 at 3:10pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Community Planning Group is having a Zoom Community Workshop to discuss Fallbrook’s priority for a path/trail along Stage Coach Lane from South Mission to Reche Road. This has been a serious safety concern for many years.
Attending will be representatives from the County’s Public Works and Parks & Rec departments. All residents are invited to participate. Community input is important and welcome.
The Zoom meeting is Oct. 14, 12:30 p.m. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3615307770?pwd=QWtpaTBzSnhRNEhrMm9rclVBL0lqZz09
Meeting ID: 361 530 7770...
