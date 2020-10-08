Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community input needed on path/trail

 
Last updated 10/6/2020 at 3:10pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Community Planning Group is having a Zoom Community Workshop to discuss Fallbrook’s priority for a path/trail along Stage Coach Lane from South Mission to Reche Road. This has been a serious safety concern for many years.

Attending will be representatives from the County’s Public Works and Parks & Rec departments. All residents are invited to participate. Community input is important and welcome.

The Zoom meeting is Oct. 14, 12:30 p.m. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3615307770?pwd=QWtpaTBzSnhRNEhrMm9rclVBL0lqZz09

Meeting ID: 361 530 7770...



