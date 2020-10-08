Supervisors support Sandia Creek Drive weight limit

The public road portion of Sandia Creek Drive in San Diego County will soon have a 7-ton weight limit.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote, Wednesday, Sept. 30, approved the first reading and introduction of the weight limit ordinance. A second reading and adoption is scheduled for Oct. 14, in which case the weight limit would become enforceable Nov. 13 although the county’s Department of Public Works could install signage before the effective date of the ordinance.

A weight limit must include an alternate truck route, and East Mission Road to Interstate 15 was specified as...