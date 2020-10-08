FUHSD approves resolution to purchase solar backup power

The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees met via teleconference Monday, Sept. 28, to discuss classified employee layoffs and restructuring and the next steps on a solar backup power project.

During the Monday, Sept. 28, Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a resolution to move forward with a solar backup power project for the high school with Johnson Controls.

The resolution, approved unanimously by the board, awarded the contract to Johnson Controls and approved financing of the project which will be a 20-year equipment lease-purchase financing option with Bank of America with an interest rate of 2.26%.

During the Monday, Aug. 10 board meeting, the board approved unanimously a resolution to implement a comprehensive solar project f...