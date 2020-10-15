State eases restrictions on private gatherings

The state released new guidance Oct. 9 that allows private gatherings of up to three households. The new guidance went into effect in San Diego County Saturday, Oct. 10.

The gatherings must take place outdoors. If at someone’s home, guests may go inside to use a bathroom.

Any interaction with others increases the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The smaller the gathering, the lower the risk. The new guidance recommends keeping the households you gather with stable over time.

Participants in a gathering need to stay at least 6 feet apart from non household members and wear face coverings in...