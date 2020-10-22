Anderson to return to Bonsall Unified District 3 seat

Larissa Anderson is running unopposed for the Bonsall Unified School District Board of Trustees District 3 seat.

Anderson and unopposed District 5 candidate Eric Ortega were sent questions by Village News so that readers could get a little more insight into the candidates that will be filling BUHSD seats in the near future.

Ortega did not respond to the questions prior to the press deadline, but his answers will be included in future editions of the newspaper if he responds.

What inspired you to run f...