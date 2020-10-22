Halloween maze to raise money for 12-year-old lymphoma patient
Fallbrook native Jeff Woodrey is back in Fallbrook this year with his Haunted Hallows, a haunted house maze whose funds will go to support a young girl who is battling cancer.
Twelve-year-old Marilyn was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma. Woodrey was connected to the family by someone he knew in Rainbow.
"I've raised money for three kids now that have cancer," Woodrey said. "It's very personal to me cause my two cousins passed away from cancer, and the first two kids I raised money for had the same type of cancer that my two cousins passed away from, so it's like, this is what I'm s...
