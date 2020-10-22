Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

LAFCO approves San Diego County Fire Protection District

 
San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission approved the creation of the San Diego County Fire Protection District.

LAFCO's board voted 8-Oct. 0 5 to remove the fire protection and emergency services latent powers from County Service Area No. 135, the San Diego County Regional Communications System, and to create a separate fire protection district.

"I'm impressed," said LAFCO executive officer Keene Simonds. "There was no pushback."

Although nobody spoke in opposition or submitted written comment against the separation of the two services, LAFCO law requires a protest hearing to b...



