Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Seven residents, three dogs displaced after fire damages Fallbrook home

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/27/2020 at 11:07am



FALLBROOK (CNS) - A blaze at a Fallbrook home Tuesday, Oct. 27 caused one resident to suffer smoke inhalation and displaced seven residents and three dogs, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 8:05 a.m. at a single-story house in the 2200 block of South Stage Coach Lane, just east of Fallbrook Union High School, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

Crews responded to the home and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the structure, Choi said. Firefighters entered the home and knocked down the flames within 15 minutes.

All seven residents and their three dogs were able to make it out of the home, but one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, he said. Investigators determined the fire sparked in one of the house's bedrooms, but the cause of the fire remained unclear.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents -- six adults and one child -- arrange for temporary lodging, Choi said.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/27/2020 23:48