Scouts donate chocolate to seniors
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 2:44pm
On behalf of Boy Scout Troop 731, Star Scout Leo Preston, 12, delivers candy bars to the concierge at Regency Fallbrook, Saturday, Oct. 17. Between Regency and the Silvergate Retirement Community, the troop donated 300 chocolate candy bars for the seniors and staff's enjoyment. The troop is chartered by and meets at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fallbrook....
