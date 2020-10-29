Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Scouts donate chocolate to seniors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/28/2020 at 2:44pm

scout donating chocolate

On behalf of Boy Scout Troop 731, Star Scout Leo Preston, 12, delivers candy bars to the concierge at Regency Fallbrook, Saturday, Oct. 17. Between Regency and the Silvergate Retirement Community, the troop donated 300 chocolate candy bars for the seniors and staff's enjoyment. The troop is chartered by and meets at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fallbrook.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/29/2020 12:16