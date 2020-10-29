Hemet City Council elections: Meyer, Lilienthal, Males lead in respective districts

Hemet voters turned out Nov. 3 to cast their votes for 3 open district seats on the Hemet City Council.

Returns posted from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters’ office showed the vote leader in the city’s District 1 race at 12:30 p.m. is the incumbent Karlee Meyer with a total of 681 early votes with 100% of the vote counted. Candidate Kenneth Prado, a local businessman, gained 464 votes, Deni Antionett Mazingo earned 395 votes and Norman Kyris, a local Realtor, won 359 votes.

In District 3, with 50% of the vote in, Malcolm Lilienthal was also leading at 12:30 a.m. 1,269 votes, fo...