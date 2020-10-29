Warm weather expected for next two days in Riverside County, then cold arrives
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 10:20am
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Unseasonably warm weather is expected Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday throughout Riverside County, then a cold front will arrive on Friday and bring a slight chance of rain throughout the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
A high-pressure system will build over California today and Thursday, then weaken quickly on Friday as a trough of low pressure makes its way down the coast, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.
Unseasonably warm weather is expected until Friday and humidity levels will fall to around 10% on Thursday, causing an elevated risk...
