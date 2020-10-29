Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warm weather expected for next two days in Riverside County, then cold arrives

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/4/2020 at 10:20am



RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Unseasonably warm weather is expected Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday throughout Riverside County, then a cold front will arrive on Friday and bring a slight chance of rain throughout the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A high-pressure system will build over California today and Thursday, then weaken quickly on Friday as a trough of low pressure makes its way down the coast, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected until Friday and humidity levels will fall to around 10% on Thursday, causing an elevated risk...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/04/2020 15:49