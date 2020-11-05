Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Stay safe, stay informed when ASTREA flies overhead

 
Last updated 11/5/2020 at 12:49pm

helicopter

Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – A new San Diego County Sheriff's Department service is now available to keep everyone informed. Residents can now call or text "Hello" to 858-866-HELO (4356) to receive helicopter messages straight to their phone.

The Sheriff's ASTREA (Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies) helicopter uses a loudspeaker when searching for a missing person or suspect. Announcements are also made during critical incidents such as a SWAT standoff, disasters, crowd management events or to give people a shelter in place notification.

This is not an automated or a push notification service...



