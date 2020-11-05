Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rebecca Gramuglia
Special to Village News 

Shop safely online with these tips

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 3:15pm

laptop

Village News/Courtesy photo

With Black Friday deals being announced early this year, it’s important to not only practice safe internet habits this month but also continue them as many head online to purchase holiday gifts this holiday season.

And according to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site, 88 percent of Americans will be doing the majority of their holiday shopping online.

To help you safely navigate online shopping this holiday season, here are 10 tips.

1. Stay away from suspicious websites.

If you are looking for the hottest toy of the season, you may come across...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

