Shop safely online with these tips

With Black Friday deals being announced early this year, it’s important to not only practice safe internet habits this month but also continue them as many head online to purchase holiday gifts this holiday season.

And according to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site, 88 percent of Americans will be doing the majority of their holiday shopping online.

To help you safely navigate online shopping this holiday season, here are 10 tips.

1. Stay away from suspicious websites.

If you are looking for the hottest toy of the season, you may come across...