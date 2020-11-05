Widespread showers, thunderstorms hit San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first storm of the season was expected to bring widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms to San Diego County Saturday, Nov. 7, with heavy snow in the mountains.

The second of two fast-moving storms will arrive Sunday, with both storms keeping temperatures well below average and bringing strong, gusty winds to the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in coastal areas Saturday were expected to be 60-65 degrees with overnight lows of 48-54. Highs in the western valleys will be 59-64 with overnight lows of 42-50 and...