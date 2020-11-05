Camp Pendleton Fire Department wins DOD department of the year

Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic presents the Department of Defense's Large Fire Department of the Year award to the CPFD fire chief Ken Helgerson.

U.S. Marine Corps Story By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was selected as the Department of Defense's Large Fire Department of the Year for 2019.

Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic presented the award to CPFD firefighters during a ceremony at the Marine Memorial Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27.

In 2019, CPFD conducted over 3,983 emergency responses; 2,002 rescues; 142 hazardous material-related incidents; and responded to 1,665 structural fires and 161 wildland fires, which burned approximately 1.2 million ac...