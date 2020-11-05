Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Camp Pendleton Fire Department wins DOD department of the year

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/4/2020 at 4:27pm

Gregory Slavonic and Ken Helgerson with award

Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/U.S. Marine Corps photo

Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic presents the Department of Defense's Large Fire Department of the Year award to the CPFD fire chief Ken Helgerson.

U.S. Marine Corps Story By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was selected as the Department of Defense's Large Fire Department of the Year for 2019.

Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic presented the award to CPFD firefighters during a ceremony at the Marine Memorial Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27.

In 2019, CPFD conducted over 3,983 emergency responses; 2,002 rescues; 142 hazardous material-related incidents; and responded to 1,665 structural fires and 161 wildland fires, which burned approximately 1.2 million ac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/05/2020 18:38