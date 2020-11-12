SD County reports record of 1,087 new coronavirus cases
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported a huge jump in COVID-19 cases - a record 1,087 - and no additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 64,768 cases and the death toll remaining at 926.
Sunday was the fifth-consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.
On Saturday, the county set a record of 736 new cases. On Wednesday, a record 661 cases were reported in the county - surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Thursday.
"We have not seen cases this high in months, and it's a clear ind...
