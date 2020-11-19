Fallbrook Garden Club presents well-known speakers

FALLBROOK – For the next two months, the Fallbrook Garden Club will present widely acclaimed speakers at its general meetings held via Zoom.

For the Nov. 24 meeting, the guest speaker will be Panayoti Kelaidis, a plant explorer, gardener and public garden administrator associated with Denver’s Botanic Gardens. Rocks in a garden can run the spectrum of ungainly boulders to the elegance of a Zen Garden.

Kelaidis will illustrate ways that rock work has been used effectively by gardeners in Southern California, and place the art of plants and rocks in a worldwide context.

The Dec. 8 feat...