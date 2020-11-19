Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Garden Club presents well-known speakers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 11:48am



FALLBROOK – For the next two months, the Fallbrook Garden Club will present widely acclaimed speakers at its general meetings held via Zoom.

For the Nov. 24 meeting, the guest speaker will be Panayoti Kelaidis, a plant explorer, gardener and public garden administrator associated with Denver’s Botanic Gardens. Rocks in a garden can run the spectrum of ungainly boulders to the elegance of a Zen Garden.

Kelaidis will illustrate ways that rock work has been used effectively by gardeners in Southern California, and place the art of plants and rocks in a worldwide context.

The Dec. 8 feat...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 18:58