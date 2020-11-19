Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Palomar opens its campus doors to marginalized people

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 1:57pm

two women at event

Village News/Courtesy photo

Palomar College's Tarde de Familia program brings students' families on campus to give them a vision of what higher education can do for them.

SAN MARCOS – Following the turbulent 1960s and 70s, Palomar College took its first steps toward overturning systemic racism with the creation of the first academic departments dedicated to multicultural studies.

But the campus was still inaccessible to many within the Palomar Community College District who didn't speak English, or whose ethnic identity left them feeling isolated from higher education.

The next steps in Palomar's progress would include the expansion of English as a Second Language and a number of other programs and initiatives that brought the idea of inclusion and diversi...



