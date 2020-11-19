Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Parents of child killed by fentanyl meet with US drug czar in Ohio

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 4:56pm

Coalition for Awareness of Synthetic Analogues

Village News/Courtesy photo

Temecula resident Matt Capeluoto, far right, was part of a delegation called Coalition for Awareness of Synthetic Analogues that traveled to Ohio last month to meet with James Carroll, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, about fentanyl deaths in the United States.

When Matt Capelouto spoke up for the first time when he took to the podium back in February to plead with the Temecula City Council to pay attention to the fentanyl problem, he couldn't have known how far his fight would take him.

But after months of organizing, rallies and connecting with fellow parents who lost children when they unknowingly ingested fentanyl – a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine – he and his wife made their way to Ohio on Oct. 26 as part of a coalition to meet with James Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy for th...



