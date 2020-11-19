Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Pilot hurt in crash of small plane near Fallbrook Airpark

 
Last updated 11/19/2020 at 1:09pm

plane crash

Village News/Mike Reardon photo

A small plane that was experiencing mechanical issues went off the runway at Fallbrook Airpark Nov. 11, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

A small single-engine plane crashed near the Fallbrook Airpark Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, leaving the pilot with injuries.

The crash was reported at 9:51 a.m. near the airpark along South Mission Road, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

The plane was having mechanical issues and came down for an emergency landing but ran out of runway space and went into an open field, according to information from Choi.

The plane did not catch fire, and the single occupant was taken to Palomar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]



Reader Comments
