Re: 'Kicking It back in Alaska' [Village News, Eddy Letter, 11/5/20]

Hello Karen, I have labored over this reply for days since reading your letter to the editor, Nov. 5.

To our mutual community of bridge players, anticipating my reply to your response to my Alaska column, let me offer this up, no comment.

While I am always pleased to learn my column is being read, I will not bother to point out the abyss between our political differences. Hence, I’m gonna bite my tongue.

The response that matters will come in a year, two years, four years max, long after China has refilled the empty shelves at the Dollar Tree and Hunter Biden has joined his father on t...