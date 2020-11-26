'Day of Gratitude' raises funds for Fallbrook Food Pantry

Executive director Shae Gawlak, right, receives a check donation for $1,062.50 on behalf of the Fallbrook Food Pantry from Jen Phillips, owner of Gracey Lane Farm.

In an effort to raise money for the Fallbrook Food Pantry, Jen Phillips planned a "Day of Gratitude" at her Gracey Lane Farm for Nov. 7. The day consisted of two events, the first one being an artisan pop up, followed by a fine art exhibit opening of "Gratitude" in the Gracey Lane Gallery that afternoon.

Phillips said, "Gracey Lane was proud to host a day of events to help raise awareness and money for food for children and their families in our local community through the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

"I wanted to do something locally to raise money for Fallbrook Food Pantry; I have done pop-ups...