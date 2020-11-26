'Day of Gratitude' raises funds for Fallbrook Food Pantry
Last updated 11/30/2020 at 3:32pm
In an effort to raise money for the Fallbrook Food Pantry, Jen Phillips planned a "Day of Gratitude" at her Gracey Lane Farm for Nov. 7. The day consisted of two events, the first one being an artisan pop up, followed by a fine art exhibit opening of "Gratitude" in the Gracey Lane Gallery that afternoon.
Phillips said, "Gracey Lane was proud to host a day of events to help raise awareness and money for food for children and their families in our local community through the Fallbrook Food Pantry.
"I wanted to do something locally to raise money for Fallbrook Food Pantry; I have done pop-ups...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)